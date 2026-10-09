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Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Navi Pillay joked that she could share the Nobel Peace Prize with Donald Trump. Earlier, the prize was awarded to María Corina Machado.

Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with Trump

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay "teased" U.S. President Donald Trump after receiving the award for her efforts to promote peace and international law. The Daily Mail reports, writes UNN.

Details

The South African lawyer and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights joked that she might "share the award" with the U.S. president if people continued applauding.

"If you clap a little more, I might share this award with Trump," Pillay said in a video posted on X by the Secretary General of Amnesty International, which shows Pillay being applauded after the award was announced.

"This news will come as a blow to the U.S. president, who exerted extraordinary pressure on the Norwegian committee to award him the prize last year. Receiving the Nobel Peace Prize has long been something of an unfulfilled dream for Trump, which he has yet to achieve," the publication says.

Pakistan announced that it had nominated him for the award again this year for his "historic role in promoting peace in South Asia."

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 award for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in the South American country, gaining recognition as a woman "who keeps the flame of democracy alive amid growing darkness."

Machado dedicated the award to the U.S. president for "his steadfast support for our cause" and presented him with her Nobel medal shortly after Maduro was removed from power in January this year. However, the gesture was largely symbolic, as the Nobel Committee stated that the award itself could not be transferred.

As the Daily Mail notes, "her victory will undoubtedly be seen as a loud rebuke to Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom rejected the findings of the UN commission she headed." It adds that "Pillay's victory once again draws attention to Trump's ongoing feud with the International Criminal Court." The Trump administration has already imposed sanctions on 13 ICC staff members, including key prosecutors and nine judges, among them the court's president, Japan's Tomoko Akane.

Trump said that he deserves the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize 08.10.26, 13:12 • 3958 views

Julia Shramko

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