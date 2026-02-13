A judge from Kryvyi Rih who hit an 11-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion

The Prosecutor General's Office has notified a judge in Kryvyi Rih of suspicion after she hit an 11-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing. The boy is still in serious condition, the Prosecutor General's Office press service reports, according to UNN.

A judge of one of the district courts of Kryvyi Rih has been notified of suspicion for hitting an 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road with his mother at a regulated pedestrian crossing. She is charged with violating traffic safety rules, which caused serious bodily harm to the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

The sanction of the article provides for three to eight years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 3 years or without it.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A number of necessary expert examinations have been appointed.

As reported by UNN, on Tuesday, February 9, a judge was involved in a road accident in Kryvyi Rih, in which an 11-year-old boy was hit at a pedestrian crossing. The child sustained serious bodily injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The boy is in serious condition.