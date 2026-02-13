A judge from Kryvyi Rih who hit an 11-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The Prosecutor General's Office has notified a judge of suspicion for hitting an 11-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih. The child is still in serious condition, and the woman is charged with violating road safety rules.
A judge of one of the district courts of Kryvyi Rih has been notified of suspicion for hitting an 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road with his mother at a regulated pedestrian crossing. She is charged with violating traffic safety rules, which caused serious bodily harm to the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
The sanction of the article provides for three to eight years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 3 years or without it.
Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A number of necessary expert examinations have been appointed.
Addition
As reported by UNN, on Tuesday, February 9, a judge was involved in a road accident in Kryvyi Rih, in which an 11-year-old boy was hit at a pedestrian crossing. The child sustained serious bodily injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The boy is in serious condition.