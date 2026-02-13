$42.990.04
01:41 PM • 1364 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 7982 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 26826 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 39334 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 33775 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 27268 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 37925 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 61253 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41463 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 61171 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
A judge from Kryvyi Rih who hit an 11-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has notified a judge of suspicion for hitting an 11-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih. The child is still in serious condition, and the woman is charged with violating road safety rules.

A judge from Kryvyi Rih who hit an 11-year-old boy has been notified of suspicion

The Prosecutor General's Office has notified a judge in Kryvyi Rih of suspicion after she hit an 11-year-old boy at a pedestrian crossing. The boy is still in serious condition, the Prosecutor General's Office press service reports, according to UNN.

A judge of one of the district courts of Kryvyi Rih has been notified of suspicion for hitting an 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road with his mother at a regulated pedestrian crossing. She is charged with violating traffic safety rules, which caused serious bodily harm to the victim (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

The sanction of the article provides for three to eight years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 3 years or without it.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A number of necessary expert examinations have been appointed.

Addition

As reported by UNN, on Tuesday, February 9, a judge was involved in a road accident in Kryvyi Rih, in which an 11-year-old boy was hit at a pedestrian crossing. The child sustained serious bodily injuries and was urgently hospitalized. The boy is in serious condition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Kryvyi Rih