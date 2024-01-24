"A fat cross on the potential of the railroad from Russia for 2024": in Hranitne, a strike in the area of the occupiers' engineering units - Andriushchenko

In the village of Hranitne, a strike was recorded in the area of the Russian occupiers' engineering units, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Wednesday, calling it a "fat cross" on the potential of the railway from Russia until at least 2024, UNN reports.

Morning of good news. Hranitne village. Another strike on the area where the occupiers' engineering units are based, which finally dashed hopes for the railway bridge. Or rather, its remains along with at least 5 units of engineering equipment. That's it. This is not just a period. This is a bold cross on the potential of the railroad from Russia until at least 2024 - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

