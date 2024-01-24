"A fat cross on the potential of the railroad from Russia for 2024": in Hranitne, a strike in the area of the occupiers' engineering units - Andriushchenko

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 29827 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105449 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133794 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133299 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170722 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279078 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178105 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167083 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43366 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101027 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100611 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102543 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59160 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 29827 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232366 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257759 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23717 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133787 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105151 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105201 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121405 views
"A fat cross on the potential of the railroad from Russia for 2024": in Hranitne, a strike in the area of the occupiers' engineering units - Andriushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34222 views

A strike in Hranitne village was registered in the area of occupants' engineering units

In the village of Hranitne, a strike was recorded in the area of the Russian occupiers' engineering units, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Wednesday, calling it a "fat cross" on the potential of the railway from Russia until at least 2024, UNN reports.

Morning of good news. Hranitne village. Another strike on the area where the occupiers' engineering units are based, which finally dashed hopes for the railway bridge. Or rather, its remains along with at least 5 units of engineering equipment. That's it. This is not just a period. This is a bold cross on the potential of the railroad from Russia until at least 2024

- Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Russia moved 50 thousand of its citizens and Asians to occupied Mariupol amid ethnic cleansing17.01.24, 15:38 • 21590 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

