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A couple remains in hospital after the Russian attack on Dnipro - their condition is serious

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Two elderly people with craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds are in the hospital. Another 11 people are receiving outpatient treatment.

A couple remains in hospital after the Russian attack on Dnipro - their condition is serious

A couple remains in the hospital after the Russian attack on Dnipro on March 24 – their condition remains serious, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Two people injured during the enemy attack on Dnipro remain in the hospital. They are a 67-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man. They have traumatic brain injuries, lacerations, and shrapnel wounds. Doctors still assess the couple's condition as serious. Another 11 injured are receiving outpatient treatment.

- Hanzha reported.

13 people already injured due to Russian attack on Dnipro, including three children24.03.26, 14:41 • 4412 views

Julia Shramko

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