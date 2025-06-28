As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa, a married couple was killed

In Odesa, rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman who died as a result of a Russian drone hitting a residential building. This was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, writes UNN.

Rescuers have just found the bodies of a married couple who died as a result of an enemy drone hitting their apartment. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. - the mayor reported.

He also stated that work on eliminating the consequences of the attack continues. In the morning, an operational headquarters of the district administration will begin work at the site.

Reminder

On June 28, the Russian army attacked Odesa with ударными UAVs. As a result of the strike on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings were damaged and there were casualties.