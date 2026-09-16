A British serviceman was killed in a road accident in Ukraine — Major Wilks

Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi

The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets

Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce

Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation

The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding

Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured

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Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth

The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv

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