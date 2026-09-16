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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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A British serviceman was killed in a road accident in Ukraine — Major Wilks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Major Paul Wilks was killed in a road accident in Ukraine on September 12. The British serviceman was 40 years old; the accident occurred far from the front line.

A British serviceman was killed in a road accident in Ukraine — Major Wilks

A British serviceman, Major Paul Wilks, was killed in a road accident in Ukraine. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 12. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence, according to UNN

It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Major Paul Wilks, who was killed on September 12 in a tragic road traffic accident in Ukraine, far from the front line 

- the statement said. 

He was reportedly just 40 years old.

We remind you 

In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, a car fell from a bridge. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
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