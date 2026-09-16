A British serviceman was killed in a road accident in Ukraine — Major Wilks
Kyiv • UNN
Major Paul Wilks was killed in a road accident in Ukraine on September 12. The British serviceman was 40 years old; the accident occurred far from the front line.
A British serviceman, Major Paul Wilks, was killed in a road accident in Ukraine. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 12. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence, according to UNN.
It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Major Paul Wilks, who was killed on September 12 in a tragic road traffic accident in Ukraine, far from the front line
He was reportedly just 40 years old.
We remind you
In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, a car fell from a bridge.