9-year-old arrested for murder in the US

US police arrested a nine-year-old child after a family member was shot in the head and died. This was reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

Emergency responders arrived at the scene in Tooele, Utah, on Friday evening to find a 32-year-old man with serious injuries.

He had what looked like a gunshot wound to the head said police officer Colby Bentley.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City. He died from his injuries.