9-year-old arrested for murder in the US
Kyiv • UNN
A 9-year-old child was arrested for murder after a family member was fatally shot in the head in Tooele, Utah.
Details
Emergency responders arrived at the scene in Tooele, Utah, on Friday evening to find a 32-year-old man with serious injuries.
He had what looked like a gunshot wound to the head
The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City. He died from his injuries.
The investigation led to the arrest of a nine-year-old child who is a family member of the 32-year-old man