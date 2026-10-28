85 members of a group detained in Turkey over Starlink arson attacks — CNN
Kyiv • UNN
In 30 provinces across Turkey, 85 members of the "Daltons," suspected of setting fire to Starlink facilities in Europe, were detained. Another 15 suspects are being sought.
Turkish law enforcement authorities detained 85 members of a criminal organization suspected of involvement in the recent arson attacks on Starlink satellite communications ground systems in European countries. CNN Turk reported this, according to UNN.
Details
According to media reports, the operation to detain the suspects took place simultaneously in 30 provinces of Turkey. Those involved are members of the criminal organization "Daltonlar."
The operation aimed to detain 100 people, but 85 criminals were detained. The other suspects are being sought. It is reported that the perpetrators recruited people through social media to carry out criminal activities. They were then added to groups on the WhatsApp messenger, where they received instructions.
Context
Recently, Europe experienced a wave of arson attacks on Starlink satellite communications ground systems. This was recorded in Poland, as well as in Bulgaria, where near the capital, Sofia, 11 of the 17 antennas providing communication with the Starlink system were set on fire; they are "actively used" during the war in Ukraine.
We remind you
The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia continues to expand its "kinetic" activities in Europe, which are likely aimed at disrupting Western aid to Ukraine and testing NATO's resolve.