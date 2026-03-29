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66 attacks recorded on the front, the most intense fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

66 clashes recorded on the front, the enemy is attacking the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The occupiers are shelling border areas and using aviation.

66 attacks recorded on the front, the most intense fighting in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where the enemy has concentrated its main efforts, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian units. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Koreniok, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Atinske, Ulanove, Vilna Sloboda, Topolia, Kozache, Novovasylivka, Zhuravka were affected; as well as Yasna Poliana and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region.

- the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 63 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, three of which were with the use of multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried nine times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Novosynove, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka, and Borivska Andriivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance in the direction of the settlements of Cherneshchyna and Novosergiyivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, a combat engagement with the enemy is ongoing in the area of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

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In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 19 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Udachne, Toretsk, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Biliakivka, Molodetske, Filiia, and Novopavlivka, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Hannivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrogad, Sichneve, Zlagoda, Vyshneve, Rybne. In addition, the settlements of Lisne and Pokrovske were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke, and Dolynka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Prymorske. The Zarichne area was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Russians started dropping mines from Shahed drones on Ukrainian territory - advisor to the Minister of Defense29.03.26, 15:27 • 3282 views

Olga Rozgon

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