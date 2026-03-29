Ukrainian Navy destroys Russian UAZ with crew on the front line - video

Photo: Ukrainian Navy

The Naval Forces of Ukraine have shown spectacular footage of the destruction of a UAZ ("bukhanka") vehicle belonging to the Russian occupation army. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

"Bukhankocide" - when Russian scrap metal, along with its crew, doesn't even reach the landing point. Our pilots worked beautifully: the "bukhanka" burned, as everything that invades our land should burn. Those who managed to jump out thought they would escape - they were wrong - the post says.

Recall

Over the past day, March 28, 236 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 89 air strikes, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting or destroying 1305 enemy targets.