Russians started dropping mines from Shahed drones on Ukrainian territory - advisor to the Minister of Defense

Photo: t.me/serhii_flash

Russian occupiers are using "Shahed" UAVs, from which 8 mines are dropped. This was reported by UNN with reference to the advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov.

Details

These mines are placed in round containers under the wings. Beskrestnov published photos and videos showing the drop 50 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

There is no snow left, and the mines will be clearly visible on the ground. It is strictly forbidden to approach them on foot or by car - said the advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Beskrestnov urged Ukrainians to be sure to tell their children about this.

Recall

On Sunday, March 29, as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kherson, a woman was killed and a man was injured.