43 out of 60 enemy drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched 60 drones at Ukraine, 43 of which were neutralized, including 35 shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 27, the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 43 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, north, and south of the country. 35 were shot down by fire weapons, 8 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"The hitting of enemy air attack weapons was recorded in 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed attack UAVs in 3 locations," the statement said.

