4 out of 6 missiles and 42 drones out of 98 launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine, 46 more were lost
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 19, Ukraine suffered a massive attack from Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 4 guided missiles and 42 enemy drones.
On the night of October 19, Ukraine was attacked by up to 98 enemy drones and 6 X-59/69 guided missiles, four missiles and 42 drones were shot down, 46 were lost, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 19, 2024 (from 21.00 on October 18), the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with guided missiles (launch area - Black Sea), Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of an unspecified type (launch areas: Kursk, Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).
The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked more than 100 air targets: up to 98 enemy drones and six X-59/69 guided missiles.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 12:00, 4 X-59/69 guided missiles were shot down as a result of an anti-aircraft battle. As of this hour, there is also confirmation of the downing of 42 enemy UAVs in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. 46 Russian drones are currently lost in the area, information on the downing is being clarified and updated. Several enemy UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat work continues!
