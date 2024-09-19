ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103386 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176848 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142933 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146158 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140137 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112168 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176995 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104794 views

187 combat engagements in the last day: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector again

187 combat engagements in the last day: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15438 views

The enemy attacks Ukrainian positions with missile and air strikes. Ukrainian defenders hold back the onslaught, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy in all frontlines.

The situation at the front remains difficult. Over the past day, 187 combat engagements took place,  86 of which took place at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. Over the past day, Russian aircraft conducted nineteen air strikes with thirty-nine multiple rocket launchers on their own territory. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 19, UNN reports

The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, continuously attacks our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 79 air strikes, including 127 drones. In addition, it carried out over 4,580 attacks, including 154 from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged more than 1,450 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the invaders and one other important object.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to storm twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyne. 

In Kupyansk sector , 15 militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 18 times. They tried to break into our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Bilohorivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked four times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by air, carried out 12 attacks near Dachne, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Krasnyi Yar, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Novohrodivka.

Officer: Enemy is trying to storm Ukrainian positions in Donbas using heavy equipment19.09.24, 07:10 • 17667 views

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukuryno, Ukrayinske, Dalne, and Zhelannyi Pershyi.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made seven assaults on our positions in the areas of Katerynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Solodke and Zolota Niva. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In the Gulyaypol sector, Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the area of Gulyaypol.

Plus 1130 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses19.09.24, 08:41 • 13399 views

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

The enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders five times in the Prydniprovsky sector .

The operation in Kursk region continues. According to the General Staff, enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and towns to the ground. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft carried out nineteen air strikes with thirty-nine multiple rocket launchers on their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements

Contact us about advertising