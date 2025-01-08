166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the fiercest fighting is taking place at the frontline

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145000 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126014 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169734 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110388 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104420 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91673 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129071 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127736 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89715 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100691 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169734 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180132 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127736 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134116 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151336 views
166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the fiercest fighting is taking place at the frontline

166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the fiercest fighting is taking place at the frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25572 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported 166 combat engagements on the frontline on January 8, including 32 in the Kurakhove sector. Russia launched 31 air strikes and fired over 3,800 times at Ukrainian positions.

Since the beginning of the day on January 08 , 166 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 32 in the Kurakhove direction. Fierce fighting is currently taking place in the Kursk region. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 31 air strikes, dropping 48 drones. In addition, the Russians engaged 750 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,800 rounds of fire at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation on the main directions

In Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked our soldiers' defenses near Vovchansk four times without success.

Ukrainian troops neutralized 63 occupants in this sector today, destroyed an anti-tank vehicle, four vehicles, 33 UAVs and three communications equipment, and damaged two vehicles and a unit of enemy special equipment

- the post says.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks, and two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny during the day. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders stopped three Russian offensives near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Toretsk and Diliyivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky sector, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 27 times near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

Today, 312 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 154 of them were irretrievably wounded. In addition, one armored combat vehicle, eight vehicles and four UAV control antennas were destroyed, and our troops damaged a tank and a vehicle of the invaders

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 32 times near Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka and Yasenove. Twenty-nine of the enemy's offensives were stopped by the Defense Forces, and three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the invaders carried out 13 offensives near Novosilka, Kostyantynopolske, Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopol, three firefights are currently underway.

Three times on the Prydniprovsky direction , Russians were defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses.

In the Kursk region, our defenders repelled 27 attacks by the Russian invaders, and fierce fighting is currently underway.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Recall

Two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with call signs "Jin" and "Mannequin" under the cover of drones captured a Russian dugout with 14 occupants. After the successful capture, the paratroopers held the position for 5 days, repelling enemy attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

War

Contact us about advertising