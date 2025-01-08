166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the fiercest fighting is taking place at the frontline

Since the beginning of the day on January 08 , 166 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 32 in the Kurakhove direction. Fierce fighting is currently taking place in the Kursk region. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 31 air strikes, dropping 48 drones. In addition, the Russians engaged 750 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,800 rounds of fire at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation on the main directions

In Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked our soldiers' defenses near Vovchansk four times without success.

Ukrainian troops neutralized 63 occupants in this sector today, destroyed an anti-tank vehicle, four vehicles, 33 UAVs and three communications equipment, and damaged two vehicles and a unit of enemy special equipment - the post says.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Holubivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks, and two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny during the day. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders stopped three Russian offensives near Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Toretsk and Diliyivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky sector, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 27 times near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

Today, 312 occupants were neutralized in this sector, 154 of them were irretrievably wounded. In addition, one armored combat vehicle, eight vehicles and four UAV control antennas were destroyed, and our troops damaged a tank and a vehicle of the invaders - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions 32 times near Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianka and Yasenove. Twenty-nine of the enemy's offensives were stopped by the Defense Forces, and three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the invaders carried out 13 offensives near Novosilka, Kostyantynopolske, Yantarne and in the direction of Kostyantynopol, three firefights are currently underway.

Three times on the Prydniprovsky direction , Russians were defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses.

In the Kursk region, our defenders repelled 27 attacks by the Russian invaders, and fierce fighting is currently underway.

There were no major changes in other areas.

Recall

Two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with call signs "Jin" and "Mannequin" under the cover of drones captured a Russian dugout with 14 occupants. After the successful capture, the paratroopers held the position for 5 days, repelling enemy attacks.