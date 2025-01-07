128 clashes in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Since the beginning of the day, 128 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, the occupants are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions and in Kursk region, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops near Tykhyne. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the vicinity of Holubivka and Petropavlivka three times during the day.

The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to nine in the Liman sector. He attacked near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka and Terny. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

Today in the Siversky sector the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Bilohorivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled six occupants' attacks in the areas of Vasyukivka, Bondarne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance three times in the Toretsk area. One battle is currently underway.

With the support of aviation in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy started clashes of varying intensity 28 times. Our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. Currently, five more firefights are ongoing.

Fierce fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector . Near Sribne, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Dachne, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks during the day.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the areas of Yantarne, Kostiantynopilske, Novosilka and Pryvilne, four of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 invaders' attacks, in addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 17 drones, and fired 146 artillery shells, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaypillia and Orikhivske directions.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff added.

