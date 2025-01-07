128 clashes in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144987 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133709 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169728 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110388 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163090 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104420 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91541 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129040 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127709 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89603 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100675 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169716 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180126 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127709 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142445 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134106 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151329 views
Actual
128 clashes in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

128 clashes in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23826 views

There were 128 combat engagements in the frontline, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks by the enemy, who also launched 6 air strikes.

Since the beginning of the day, 128 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, the occupants are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions and in Kursk region, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops near Tykhyne. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the vicinity of Holubivka and Petropavlivka three times during the day.

The aggressor also increased the number of attacks to nine in the Liman sector. He attacked near the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Ivanivka and Terny. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

Today in the Siversky sector the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Bilohorivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled six occupants' attacks in the areas of Vasyukivka, Bondarne, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance three times in the Toretsk area. One battle is currently underway.

With the support of aviation in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy started clashes of varying intensity 28 times. Our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. Currently, five more firefights are ongoing.

Fierce fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector . Near Sribne, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Dachne, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks during the day.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the areas of Yantarne, Kostiantynopilske, Novosilka and Pryvilne, four of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 invaders' attacks, in addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping 17 drones, and fired 146 artillery shells, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaypillia and Orikhivske directions.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff added.

Defense Forces repel over 90 Russian attacks in Kursk region - General Staff07.01.25, 08:27 • 24469 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising