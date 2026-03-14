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117 battles have already taken place at the front, the enemy used almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1964 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has used 5,917 kamikaze drones and 68 missiles. The highest intensity of assaults was recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction.

117 battles have already taken place at the front, the enemy used almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 117 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5917 kamikaze drones and carried out 2684 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 68 air strikes – dropping 188 guided aerial bombs, one missile strike, using 68 missiles. In addition, they used 5917 kamikaze drones and carried out 2684 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops 

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults, in addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped six guided bombs, carried out 84 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and Vovchansk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the settlements of Kurylivka and Petropavlivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance ten times in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Yampil, Platonivka, Dronivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all enemy assaults.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the areas of Nykyforivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 25 times today near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Sofiivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 13 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are not yet completed.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 35 occupiers were eliminated and 12 were wounded; 263 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed, two vehicles, one unit of special equipment, an artillery system, and one shelter of enemy infantry were neutralized.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position five times, attacking in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia, but our defenders successfully stopped all enemy assaults. In addition, the settlement of Pysantsi was subjected to aerial bombardment.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Samiilivka, Vasylivske, Charivne, and Dolynka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Pavlivka.

The occupiers launched air strikes on the areas of Tavriiske, Veselianka, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlements of Lviv and Olhivka were subjected to air strikes.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Defense Forces attacked enemy personnel concentrations and logistics in occupied territories - General Staff14.03.26, 15:28 • 3422 views

Antonina Tumanova

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