10-year warranty: The Cabinet wants to oblige builders to be responsible for hidden defects

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for strengthening the responsibility of developers. If the document is adopted, all facilities put into operation will have a mandatory 10-year warranty period for hidden construction defects. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian authorities are preparing an important reform in the field of construction and consumer protection. The Cabinet of Ministers submitted bill No. 13607 to the parliament, which provides for amendments to the Civil Code, as well as the laws "On Consumer Protection" and "On Regulation of Urban Planning Activities." The main idea is to oblige contractors to guarantee the quality of facilities for at least 10 years.

The bill establishes clear rules:

the warranty period will be 10 years from the date the facility is put into operation - regardless of the agreements in the contract, unless more is provided;

the contractor will be responsible for all hidden defects that appear during this period, unless he proves that he is not guilty of their occurrence;

the guarantee will apply to all objects, with the exception of minor ones (category CC1) or those built by economic means on the basis of a construction passport;

in case of a change of owner, responsibility for the guarantee will pass to the successor.

The key goal is to protect housing investors and real estate buyers from unscrupulous construction, when problems are discovered after the house is commissioned, and the developer disappears from the horizon.

Special attention is paid to achieving design indicators, in particular - compliance with energy efficiency, safety and operational suitability of the building.

The bill is part of a broader government initiative to strengthen control in the construction industry, which provides for both stricter requirements for contractors and mechanisms for protecting buyers in case of problems.

