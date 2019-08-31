ukru
ЕС утвердил заявление по итогам саммита по Украине без Венгрии: указал 5 принципов по мирным переговорам
Представитель Трампа рассказал, о чем будут говорить Украина и США в Саудовской Аравии
Переговоры США и Украины начнутся 11 марта в Саудовской Аравии - Fox News
Украина предложила шаги для мира: два вида тишины и освобождение пленников
НБУ повысил учетную ставку до 15,5%: что это означает для экономики Украины
рф ударила баллистикой по гостинице, куда поселились волонтеры из Украины, США и Британии: Зеленский показал кадры из Кривого Рога
Команды Украины и США начали работать над встречей, первые результаты ожидаются на следующей неделе - Зеленский
Постановка на военный учет юношей с 14 лет: в Раде опровергли разработку законопроекта
"Чем они занимались - непонятно": эксперт раскритиковал работу АРМА под руководством Думы
Выезд артистов и медийщиков за границу: Кабмин утвердил новые правила
Ученые выяснили, как аспирин может помочь в борьбе с раком

Ученые выяснили, как аспирин может помочь в борьбе с раком

6 марта, 10:14 • 115434 просмотра
Перерыв финала ЧМ-2026 будет ярким: Coldplay подготовит шоу для футбольных фанатов

Перерыв финала ЧМ-2026 будет ярким: Coldplay подготовит шоу для футбольных фанатов

5 марта, 14:51 • 127441 просмотра
Студия Visual Arts под ударом: PlayStation увольняет разработчиков - СМИ

Студия Visual Arts под ударом: PlayStation увольняет разработчиков - СМИ

5 марта, 11:59 • 129658 просмотра
Бен Аффлек и Дженнифер Гарнер замечены в объятиях на дне рождения сына

Бен Аффлек и Дженнифер Гарнер замечены в объятиях на дне рождения сына

5 марта, 09:29 • 134123 просмотра
Дэвид Аркетт возвращается в "Крик 7" в роли Дьюи

Дэвид Аркетт возвращается в "Крик 7" в роли Дьюи

5 марта, 08:47 • 130157 просмотра
Умер сценарист мультфильма "Пинки и Брейн"

Умер сценарист мультфильма "Пинки и Брейн"

КИЕВ. 31 августа. УНН. Создатель американских мультфильмов 1990-х, один из сценаристов “Пинки и Брейна” (Pinky and the Brain) Гордон Брессак умер в пятницу возрасте 68 лет. Об этом сообщает журнал The Hollywood Reporter со ссылкой на сына сценариста, режиссера Джеймса Каллена Брессака, передает УНН.

По данным издания, Гордон Брессак умер в Лос-Анджелесе после продолжительной болезни.

“Спасибо за все, чему ты меня научил... Спасибо, что сказал мне, что я буду режиссером еще до того, как я понял, что это значит”, — написал сын сценариста на своей странице в Instagram.

“Мой отец любил смешить людей, и я очень рад, что его наследие продолжит жить в тех многих мультфильмах, что он написал и создал”, — добавил он, посоветовав поклонникам отца посмотреть какой-нибудь эпизод мультфильмов “Пинки и Брейн” и посмеяться в память о Гордоне Брессаке.

Брессак работал над наиболее значимыми американскими мультфильмами 1990-х годов, такими как “Пинки и Брейн”, “Озорные анимашки”, “Могучий Макс” (Mighty Max), “Соник Супер-ёж” (Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog) и другими. Совместно с коллегами он стал обладателем трех премий Emmy за достижения в области анимации.

Как сообщал УНН, актриса, снималась в популярных ситкома Валери Харпер умерла в возрасте 80 лет.

Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.

