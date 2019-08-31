Помер сценарист мультфільму "Пінкі та Брейн"

ukru
Всесвітній день водних ресурсів, День таксиста, Всесвітній день математики: які свята сьогодні відзначають у світі

21 березня, 18:19 • 119844 перегляди

П'ять інтригуючих турецьких серіалів: що подивитися у вільний час

21 березня, 16:46 • 153400 перегляди

У Страсбурзі завершили підготовку документів для створення Спецтрибуналу щодо агресії рф - МЗС

21 березня, 12:30 • 142538 перегляди

В Україні створили держaгентство "ПлейСіті" на заміну ліквідованої КРАІЛ

21 березня, 08:36 • 213477 перегляди

Через закриття найзавантаженішого аеропорту Європи десятки авіакомпаній скасували рейси

21 березня, 07:14 • 156137 перегляди

Генштаб: російські звинувачення щодо станції "суджа" безпідставні, ворог вдався до провокації з її обстрілом

Ексклюзив
21 березня, 07:00 • 187501 перегляди

"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна

21 березня, 06:24 • 174674 перегляди

Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

20 березня, 16:58 • 130707 перегляди

У центрі Рівного стався вибух: постраждало двоє людей

20 березня, 14:22 • 173615 перегляди

ЄС на рівні 26 лідерів ухвалив заяву щодо України на тлі опозиції Угорщини: що у висновках

Інформаційне агентство «Українські Національні Новини».

Всі права захищені. © 2007 — 2024

Удар по Запоріжжю: троє загиблих, 12 поранених, пошуково-рятувальні роботи завершено

Удар по Запоріжжю: троє загиблих, 12 поранених, пошуково-рятувальні роботи завершено

22 березня, 00:15 • 71631 перегляди
Келлог: Зеленський зробив помилку, почавши "грати на публіку" з Трампом

Келлог: Зеленський зробив помилку, почавши "грати на публіку" з Трампом

22 березня, 01:42 • 59104 перегляди
Трамп заявив про можливий дедлайн для путіна щодо миру в Україні

Трамп заявив про можливий дедлайн для путіна щодо миру в Україні

22 березня, 02:48 • 70626 перегляди
100-річна італійка вже 67 років працює баристою без вихідних і не збирається йти на пенсію

100-річна італійка вже 67 років працює баристою без вихідних і не збирається йти на пенсію

03:14 • 54067 перегляди
ЗСУ ліквідували 1210 окупантів та знищили 552 одиниці техніки рф - Генштаб

ЗСУ ліквідували 1210 окупантів та знищили 552 одиниці техніки рф - Генштаб

06:13 • 51924 перегляди
Голова АРМА “публічно бреше” про доходи агентства – Радіна звертається до ОГП, Дума виправдовується

Голова АРМА “публічно бреше” про доходи агентства – Радіна звертається до ОГП, Дума виправдовується

21 березня, 17:51 • 140286 перегляди
Через закриття найзавантаженішого аеропорту Європи десятки авіакомпаній скасували рейси

Через закриття найзавантаженішого аеропорту Європи десятки авіакомпаній скасували рейси

21 березня, 08:36 • 213477 перегляди
"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна

"Перспектива 21.3" у Броварах: історія родини, яка змінює майбутнє людей із синдромом Дауна
Ексклюзив

21 березня, 07:00 • 187501 перегляди
Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

Весняні канікули: 5 ідей для корисного дозвілля дитини вдома

21 березня, 06:24 • 174674 перегляди
Весняне прибирання: поради для чистоти вікон, шаф та побутової техніки

Весняне прибирання: поради для чистоти вікон, шаф та побутової техніки

21 березня, 05:45 • 142756 перегляди
УНН Lite
П’ять інтригуючих турецьких серіалів: що подивитися у вільний час

П’ять інтригуючих турецьких серіалів: що подивитися у вільний час

21 березня, 18:19 • 119837 перегляди
Птахи повернулися із зимівлі: у Київському зоопарку знову можна спостерігати за червонокнижними пеліканами

Птахи повернулися із зимівлі: у Київському зоопарку знову можна спостерігати за червонокнижними пеліканами

21 березня, 15:12 • 103645 перегляди
Римейк "Білосніжки" став ареною для нових культурних війн: Disney знову в центрі суперечок

Римейк "Білосніжки" став ареною для нових культурних війн: Disney знову в центрі суперечок

21 березня, 14:59 • 77864 перегляди
Принц Вільям зустрівся з українськими школярами-біженцями в Естонії

Принц Вільям зустрівся з українськими школярами-біженцями в Естонії

21 березня, 11:30 • 126797 перегляди
У Гонконзі дитинчата панди вперше зустрілись з відвідувачами разом з мамою - зворушливе відео

У Гонконзі дитинчата панди вперше зустрілись з відвідувачами разом з мамою - зворушливе відео

21 березня, 09:51 • 117386 перегляди
Помер сценарист мультфільму "Пінкі та Брейн"

Помер сценарист мультфільму "Пінкі та Брейн"

КИЇВ. 31 серпня. УНН. Творець американських мультфільмів 1990-х, один зі сценаристів "Пінкі та Брейна" (Pinky and the Brain) Гордон Брессак помер в п'ятницю віці 68 років. Про це повідомляє журнал The Hollywood Reporter з посиланням на сина сценариста, режисера Джеймса Каллена Брессака, передає УНН.

За даними видання, Гордон Брессак помер в Лос-Анджелесі після тривалої хвороби.

"Спасибі за все, чому ти мене навчив... Дякую, що сказав мені, що я буду режисером ще до того, як я зрозумів, що це означає", - написав син сценариста на своїй сторінці в Instagram.

"Мій батько любив смішити людей, і я дуже радий, що його спадщина продовжить жити в тих багатьох мультфільмах, що він написав і створив", - додав він, порадивши шанувальникам батька переглянути який-небудь епізод мультфільмів "Пінкі та Брейн" і посміятися в пам'ять про Гордона Брессаке.

Брессак працював над найбільш значущими американськими мультфільмами 1990-х років, такими як "Пінкі та Брейн", "Пустотливі анімашки", "Могутній Макс" (Mighty Max), "Сонік Супер-їжак" (Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog) і іншими. Спільно з колегами він став володарем трьох премій Emmy за досягнення в галузі анімації.

Як повідомляв УНН, актриса, що знімалася в популярних сіткомах Валері Харпер померла у віці 80 років.

Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.

Культура

