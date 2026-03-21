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Zelenskyy signed a law on supporting young scientists and developing Ukraine's research infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

The President approved changes to support young scientists and create a Register of Research Infrastructure. The law introduces the term post-doctoral researcher.

Zelenskyy signed a law on supporting young scientists and developing Ukraine's research infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the development of research infrastructure and support for young scientists. This is evidenced by the document card published on the Verkhovna Rada website, UNN reports.

Details

The document aims to update the rules for the functioning of research infrastructure, support young scientists, and align Ukrainian legislation with European Union approaches.

The law establishes clearer conditions for the creation, functioning, and interaction of research infrastructure entities so that they can combine resources, equipment, finances, and data for more effective fundamental and applied research, scientific and technical developments, expertise, and training of scientific personnel.

One of the key innovations is the creation of a state Register of Research Infrastructure and the definition of types of such infrastructure - local, distributed, and virtual - as well as rules for accessing its facilities.

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For the first time, the legislation enshrines key concepts at the definition level, including: "open science," "open access," "optimized research data (FAIR data)," "National Electronic Scientific and Information System," "postdoctoral researcher," and "FAIR principles," and refines the definition of "research infrastructure."

A full framework for the functioning of research infrastructure is being introduced: the specifics of the activities of local, distributed, and virtual (digital) infrastructures are defined, the creation of a Register of Research Infrastructure is envisaged, as well as the possibility of forming national consortia as a tool for combining resources.

The law introduces mechanisms for competitive selection of postdoctoral researchers, expands the possibilities of grant support by the National Research Foundation of Ukraine for postgraduate, adjunct, doctoral, internship, and residency programs, and clarifies the role and powers of young scientists' councils.

The document expands scientists' access to research infrastructure and scientific data, while strengthening requirements for the quality and reliability of research results.

It provides for updating approaches to the formation of state orders for scientific and technical developments, as well as expanded goals of state policy in the field of science through the implementation of open science principles.

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Olga Rozgon

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