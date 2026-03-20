Zelenskyy outlines four key tasks for negotiators in the US

$43.960.0750.500.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:50 PM • 780 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
01:46 PM • 5328 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
01:36 PM • 10620 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 14515 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
12:29 PM • 13459 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Exclusive
11:43 AM • 14237 views
Companies are in no hurry to join Defence City due to imperfect legislation - lawyer
10:47 AM • 17422 views
Patriarch Filaret dies at 98
March 20, 08:59 AM • 18802 views
Cashback on fuel starts in Ukraine - what you need to know
March 20, 08:54 AM • 19834 views
VAT for individual entrepreneurs, parcels, and digital platforms. The Ministry of Finance presented a unified tax bill
March 20, 08:00 AM • 17190 views
"Songs without a soul? Singer JULIK sharply criticized artificial intelligence in musicPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.6m/s
39%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic attacks freedom of speech and tries to "silence" journalists through court09:24 AM • 28300 views
Nuclear facility "Neutron Source" in Kharkiv operated on generators for three days - IAEA09:34 AM • 16094 views
BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in SeoulVideo09:59 AM • 18717 views
Hundreds of billions of dollars for Ukraine: activists at the Polish embassy demanded that a Polish court recognize the decision of a Ukrainian courtPhotoVideo11:49 AM • 10175 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?Photo12:40 PM • 15156 views
Publications
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 14515 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?Photo12:40 PM • 15157 views
Odrex Clinic attacks freedom of speech and tries to "silence" journalists through court09:24 AM • 28302 views
When is the spring equinox in 2026 - traditions and beliefsMarch 19, 01:10 PM • 47479 views
Odrex's Reputational Harakiri, or How the Clinic Advertises a Doctor Being Sued for Medical NegligenceMarch 19, 11:17 AM • 49621 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy prices02:28 PM • 1324 views
Irena Karpa recalled how she transitioned from second-hand clothes to Ukrainian designersVideo01:32 PM • 5340 views
BTS released a new album after a four-year hiatus and are preparing for a grand show in SeoulVideo09:59 AM • 18720 views
Jamala and her 7-year-old son touched hearts with their performance of the hit "1944"VideoMarch 19, 03:27 PM • 26259 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula and his daughter involved in a serious car accident on a bridge in KyivMarch 19, 02:00 PM • 29046 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Ka-50
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

Zelenskyy outlines four key tasks for negotiators in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

The President outlined the goals of his visit to the US, including the parameters of trilateral meetings and the purchase of Patriot missiles. Details of the drone agreement will also be discussed.

Zelenskyy outlines four key tasks for negotiators in the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named four tasks for Ukrainian negotiators in the US, the main of which is clear parameters for continuing trilateral meetings. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Their main task is clear parameters for continuing the trilateral meeting. The second is preparation for relevant meetings, which is the readiness of documents. The third is the PURL program, through which we buy missiles for Patriot - to discuss these opportunities with the American side, the continuation of this program. And the fourth, we will, of course, talk with them about our relations and about the drone deal.

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy20.03.26, 15:36 • 10621 view

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the political part of the negotiating group is already on its way to the US, where a meeting with the American side is planned for Saturday.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States