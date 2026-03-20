Zelenskyy outlines four key tasks for negotiators in the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named four tasks for Ukrainian negotiators in the US, the main of which is clear parameters for continuing trilateral meetings. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Their main task is clear parameters for continuing the trilateral meeting. The second is preparation for relevant meetings, which is the readiness of documents. The third is the PURL program, through which we buy missiles for Patriot - to discuss these opportunities with the American side, the continuation of this program. And the fourth, we will, of course, talk with them about our relations and about the drone deal. - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy

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Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the political part of the negotiating group is already on its way to the US, where a meeting with the American side is planned for Saturday.