Zelenskyy legalized payments for all unused military leaves upon dismissal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law guaranteeing military personnel monetary compensation for all unused vacation days in case of dismissal from service, according to the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

Now, as reported in the parliament, military personnel upon dismissal from service will be able to receive monetary compensation for all unused vacation days - both main and additional.

In case of death of a serviceman, compensation will be received by the persons specified in his order. If there are none, the funds will go to the inheritance.

As reported by the parliamentary corps, it is proposed that all unused vacation days for military personnel, which were not provided due to mobilization, should be compensated financially in the year when the military personnel is dismissed from service.

This law enters into force one month from the day following its publication.

