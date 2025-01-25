Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine, the US, Europe and Russia will participate in peace talks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine, America, Europe, and Russia will take part in peace talks. He said this following a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UNN reports .

Details [1

What will be the platform for the negotiations? I really hope that there will be Ukraine, America, Europe and Russians. Yes, I would very much like to see the European voice as well. It is important for us because we will be members of the European Union. But today I cannot say clearly what the structure of the negotiation process will be. Because we do not have a common plan yet - Zelensky said.

Recall

President Zelenskyy has outlined the conditions for starting negotiations with Russia. The key requirements are security guarantees and the withdrawal of Russian troops to their positions by February 24, 2022.