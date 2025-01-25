ukenru
Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine, the US, Europe and Russia will participate in peace talks

Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine, the US, Europe and Russia will participate in peace talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37809 views

The President of Ukraine expressed hope that Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia will participate in peace talks. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the European voice as Ukraine seeks EU membership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine, America, Europe, and Russia will take part in peace talks. He said this following a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UNN reports .

Details [1

What will be the platform for the negotiations? I really hope that there will be Ukraine, America, Europe and Russians. Yes, I would very much like to see the European voice as well. It is important for us because we will be members of the European Union. But today I cannot say clearly what the structure of the negotiation process will be. Because we do not have a common plan yet

- Zelensky said.

Recall 

President Zelenskyy has outlined the conditions for starting negotiations with Russia. The key requirements are security guarantees and the withdrawal of Russian troops to their positions by February 24, 2022.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
maia-sanduMaia Sandu
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising