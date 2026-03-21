Zelenskyy honored the memory of soldiers who died in the battles for Moshchun

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of servicemen who died during the defense and liberation of the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region, where fierce battles with Russian invaders took place in 2022. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Honored the memory of soldiers who died during the defense and liberation of the village of Moshchun - he informed.

The head of state emphasized that it is very important and right to honor the heroes who defended Kyiv region and our entire state.

We remember and will always be grateful to our soldiers for their feat and courage. They did the most important thing – they gave our children the opportunity to live in a free Ukraine. We continue the fight so that this war ends justly - Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy bid farewell to Patriarch Filaret and assessed his role in the history of Ukraine