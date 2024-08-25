Zelenskyy convenes a meeting to punish traitors who fled Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a meeting dedicated to traitors who fled the country. The meeting will take place tomorrow and will be aimed at considering issues related to the punishment of those who work against the state, facilitate or justify Russia's aggression. Zelensky said this during his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

“Those who work against the state, help or justify Russian aggression must be punished wherever they are hiding,” Zelensky said.

The President said that the meeting would be attended by heads of law enforcement agencies, including the SBU, the Interior Ministry, the State Bureau of Investigation, as well as heads of the NABU, the SAPO, the head of the State Border Guard Service, the Prosecutor General, and intelligence representatives. “Many things need to be discussed at this meeting and conclusions need to be drawn,” Zelenskyy added.

This meeting is another step in the fight against internal enemies of the state who support or assist the aggressor, and emphasizes the determination of the Ukrainian authorities to bring to justice all those who threaten national security.

Recall

The SBI began investigating how MP Artem Dmytruk left Ukraine and who helped him. Searches were conducted, in particular, at the offices of the State Border Guard Service.

MP Dmytruk's illegal departure from Ukraine: civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service were searched