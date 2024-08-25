ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

MP Dmytruk's illegal departure from Ukraine: civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service were searched

MP Dmytruk's illegal departure from Ukraine: civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service were searched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32451 views

The State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation into the illegal crossing of the border by MP Artem Dmytruk. Civilians and border guards have been searched, and the issue of suspicion is being resolved.

In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border. The issue of serving him with a notice of suspicion is currently being decided, UNN reports, citing the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI officers under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office initiated criminal proceedings over illegal border crossing by a current MP, who was served a notice of suspicion of assaulting a citizen 

- the statement said.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the SBI investigative team is currently working in Odesa, which also involves employees of the Bureau's Central Office.

Urgent investigative actions are underway to find out how the deputy crossed the border and who helped him.

"Searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegal border crossing. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion is currently being decided," the statement said.

MP Dmytruk's illegal departure from Ukraine: law enforcement opens criminal case, establishes circumstances25.08.24, 19:36 • 32159 views

The SBI added that the proceedings were initiated under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border).

Previously

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Artem Dmytruk.

We will add that the media will report that he fled Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

