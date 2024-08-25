MP Dmytruk's illegal departure from Ukraine: law enforcement opens criminal case, establishes circumstances

Law enforcers have opened criminal proceedings over the possible organization of illegal border crossing by Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk. This was reported to UNN by the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

Based on the information received regarding the possible organization of illegal border crossing, a criminal proceeding was initiated by the MP of Ukraine under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Maksymets said.

According to her, prosecutors, together with the investigative and operational units of the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service, are currently conducting priority investigative actions within the criminal proceedings to establish these circumstances.

Previously

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Artem Dmytruk.

We will add that the media will report that he fled Ukraine.