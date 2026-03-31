Zelenskyy and Merz discussed negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz. The leaders discussed in detail the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

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The Head of State informed about his visit to the Middle East countries and the defense system that Ukraine offers to partners.

Grateful for the high appreciation of our contribution to strengthening the protection of lives. Ukraine is ready for similar cooperation with European countries for the sake of our continent's security – noted Zelenskyy.

As reported by the Presidential Office, Merz spoke about his diplomatic contacts. The leaders discussed in detail the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine and the communication of the Ukrainian team with the American side. The President thanked the Chancellor for his principled position: Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace.

Ukraine is preparing contacts with partners in a broader circle to coordinate positions and develop joint steps. In particular, next month there will be a lot of bilateral work with Germany - the statement reads.

Germany eased restrictions on arms exports to Ukraine and Gulf states