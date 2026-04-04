Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussed the possibility of joint gas field development

In the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They discussed practical steps for the implementation of joint projects in the development of gas infrastructure, as well as opportunities for joint development of gas fields, reports UNN with reference to the OP.

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As reported by the OP, special attention was paid to energy cooperation. The presidents discussed practical steps for the implementation of joint projects in the development of gas infrastructure, as well as opportunities for joint development of gas fields.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed that tomorrow a meeting will be held between the head of NJSC "Naftogaz" Serhiy Koretskyy and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar. - the message says.

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The Head of State thanked Turkey for the support it has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and for its assistance in returning our people from captivity.

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The President of Ukraine informed about the results of visits to the countries of the region, important agreements, and the experience that Ukraine can share.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine is ready to share its expertise in protecting life with everyone who helps us protect life. The leaders discussed in detail the deepening of cooperation in the security sphere, including the implementation of joint projects in the defense industry and other steps for mutually beneficial partnership.

"It is important that joint and coordinated actions strengthen the protection of life and allow for more security for people in every part of the world. We agreed on new steps in security cooperation. This primarily concerns those things with which we can support Turkey: expertise, technologies, experience," the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelenskyy shared details of contacts with the American team. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured that Turkey is ready to play a significant role in achieving a lasting peace for Ukraine and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The President of Turkey also confirmed that his country is ready to host the next round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia.

Erdogan proposed Istanbul for peace talks, we are ready to come - Zelenskyy

The leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation and agreed to remove all obstacles to the development of bilateral trade.

Zelenskyy named topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with Erdogan