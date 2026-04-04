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Erdogan proposed Istanbul for peace talks, we are ready to come - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4956 views

The President of Turkey put forward an initiative to hold a meeting in Istanbul. Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's readiness for negotiations.

Erdogan proposed Istanbul for peace talks, we are ready to come - Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed holding peace talks in Istanbul. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who added that Ukrainian representatives are ready to come, UNN reports.

For the sake of peace, we spoke with President Erdogan, he is also on the side of peace... We must end the war as soon as possible. President Erdogan wants to hold peace talks in Istanbul, we are ready to come 

- Zelenskyy said.

He reminded that Ukraine is ready for a meeting of leaders in any format.

We need peace 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov04.04.26, 18:43 • 85330 views

Antonina Tumanova

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