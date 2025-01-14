Zelensky will soon sign law on extension of the term for returning from the NWC - OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may soon sign a law extending the deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine until March 1, 2025. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

"In the near future, we expect the President to sign a law extending the deadline for voluntary return from the NW Ukraine until March 1, 2025," said Vereshchuk.

At the same time, she emphasized that there would be no more extensions. For those who really want to fix everything, this is a sufficient period of time.

"...we have to give a chance to those who want to return from the NWC. But, in the end, there must be order and justice. Here I mean those soldiers who do not go to the NWC and do their job at the front," summarized Vereshchuk.

