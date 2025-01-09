The deadline for voluntary return from the NWC was extended until March 1

At today's meeting, the Parliament voted to extend the deadline for the voluntary return to service of the military who left without permission until March 1. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the deadline for voluntary return from the NWC. Until March 01, 2025 - wrote Vereshchuk.

On January 1, 2025, the deadline for voluntary return to service from the NWC expired. Earlier, Vereshchuk reported that the idea of extending the deadline for voluntary return from the NWC was being discussed.

Recall

Last November, Zelenskyy signed a law on the voluntary return to service of conscripts who deserted for the first time. The law provides for the restoration of payments and social guarantees for those who return voluntarily.

According to the document, during martial law, military personnel who first arbitrarily left military units or places of service or deserted and voluntarily arrived at the place of service and expressed their readiness to continue military service, military service and the contract are extended.

Payments of cash and food, clothing, and other types of support, benefits, and social guarantees resume.

Criminal proceedings initiated for criminal offenses under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.