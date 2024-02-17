Zelensky: Ukraine will negatively surprise Russia this year with drone systems and electronic warfare

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has begun to develop technologies and develop the production of drones, which will make it possible to negatively surprise Russia this year with drones and electronic warfare systems. Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We have started developing technologies and drone production. I am sure that we will surprise them this year with drone systems, electronic warfare systems, which are our technologies, our domestic ones - Zelensky said.

The President added that this is "a parallel path while Ukraine is waiting for help from its partners.

