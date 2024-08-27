Zelensky: there was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the positive test of the first domestic ballistic missile. The Head of State said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I thought it was too early to talk about this, but I would like to see the public's assessment... There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our defense industry on this - Zelensky said.

