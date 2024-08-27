ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130629 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136087 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224414 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166831 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161268 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146422 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212455 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112747 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky: there was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile

Zelensky: there was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60862 views

The President of Ukraine announced the positive test of the first domestic ballistic missile. This is an important step in developing the country's defense potential and strengthening its security.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the positive test of the first domestic ballistic missile. The Head of State said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

I thought it was too early to talk about this, but I would like to see the public's assessment... There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our defense industry on this

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Ukraine uses new Ukrainian drone missile “Palianytsia” for the first time24.08.24, 12:18 • 26431 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

