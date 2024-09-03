Zelensky and IAEA Director General discuss strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with the IAEA Director General. They discussed strengthening nuclear safety and monitoring of NPPs and critical substations, and Grossi is also planning to visit ZNPP.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. They talked about strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine, UNN reports.
"The main focus of the talks is on strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine, ensuring constant monitoring of not only the condition of nuclear power plants, but also substations critical to their operation," Zelensky said.
Recall
Rafael Grossi started his 10th visit to Ukraine and met with the leadership of the Energy Ministry and Energoatom. He plans to visit ZNPP to assess nuclear safety.