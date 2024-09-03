Zelensky and IAEA Director General discuss strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107493 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 96354 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 41722 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90786 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60261 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223834 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212137 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225408 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213021 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 60261 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 90786 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155429 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154362 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158248 views
Zelensky and IAEA Director General discuss strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26501 views

The President of Ukraine met with the IAEA Director General. They discussed strengthening nuclear safety and monitoring of NPPs and critical substations, and Grossi is also planning to visit ZNPP.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. They talked about strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The main focus of the talks is on strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine, ensuring constant monitoring of not only the condition of nuclear power plants, but also substations critical to their operation," Zelensky said.

Recall

Rafael Grossi started his 10th visit to Ukraine and met with the leadership of the Energy Ministry and Energoatom. He plans to visit ZNPP to assess nuclear safety.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

