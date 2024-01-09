Zaluzhnyi planned an offensive in Zaporizhzhia, but the US did not support this idea - media

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 23464 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 45886 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 34696 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 38832 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112534 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117149 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149310 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142743 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172799 views

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 69829 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 80667 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102592 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 70902 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 47023 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 45886 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241572 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 23464 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102592 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149310 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109812 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109621 views
Zaluzhnyi planned an offensive in Zaporizhzhia, but the US did not support this idea - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53057 views

Ukraine's military chief has planned an offensive on Zaporizhzhia in 2022 to cut off Crimea, but the US has called for a focus on Kherson.

In 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, planned to launch an offensive not against Kherson, but against Berdiansk and Melitopol to cut off the occupiers in Crimea. Western partners did not support this idea. This version of events was presented in the book "Our Enemies Will Disappear" by Yaroslav Trofimov, reports Bussiness Insider, UNN writes.

Details

According to the newspaper, when discussing plans for a counteroffensive in 2022 with Western partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and General Valeriy Zaluzhnyy advocated an offensive to the Sea of Azov through Zaporizhzhia region. At that time, Russia had not built large minefields and fortifications that would prevent a counteroffensive in 2023, mitigating the requirements for a breakthrough.

Such an approach would still be a difficult challenge and a risky strategy. The penetration must be not only deep, but also wide enough to prevent a Russian counterattack and threaten the flanks of the advancing force. 

 - quotes the words of the book Bussiness Insider

It is noted that for the offensive in 2022, Zaluzhny asked the Americans for 90 additional howitzers and a sufficient amount of artillery ammunition. There was a chance that with a powerful military force, Ukraine could have achieved a result similar to what was done in the Kharkiv region in September 2022, when Russian lines collapsed and Ukrainian troops recaptured thousands of square kilometers of territory in the northeast of the country.

It is emphasized that when the offensive was planned, Ukraine had not yet demonstrated any offensive capability, and US officials were cautious. They feared that a push from Berdiansk to Melitopol and down to the Azov Sea could create a vulnerability on the line, especially given the uncertainty over whether Ukraine could coordinate brigades for an effective offensive.

Image

Instead of supporting the Ukrainian proposal, the US pushed Ukraine to focus on a different goal - a southern counteroffensive into the Kherson region. It was a safer option, and the stakes were lower.

Kherson was an important victory for Russia at the beginning of the war. During the offensive on the city, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed bridges that Russia needed for logistics, forcing the Russians to retreat across the Dnipro to the left bank of the Kherson region.

"The reason we recommended that they attack Kherson was because Ukraine didn't have the trained personnel and equipment to go south," said a senior Pentagon official who participated in these discussions.

Image

The author of the article notes that Zaluzhny disagreed with the opinion of his American colleagues and argued that the Armed Forces "should attack where they have to, not where we can." But since the United States controlled most of the military aid to Ukraine, there was no point in arguing.

Zaluzhnyi, on the other hand, planned a high-risk offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector with a significant advance in 2022. However, this did not happen.

Recall

During the briefing, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that it was a mistake to believe that the number of losses inflicted on the enemy by the Ukrainian army last year could stop Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

