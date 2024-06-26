$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Yusov told whether the conditions of detention of Ukrainian defenders in captivity of the Russian Federation have changed after the disclosure of the facts of torture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14855 views

After the publication of the facts about torture in Russian captivity, there were some positive changes regarding the conditions of detention of Ukrainian servicemen, but much remains to be done to protect their rights and ensure their release, Yusov said.

Yusov told whether the conditions of detention of Ukrainian defenders in captivity of the Russian Federation have changed after the disclosure of the facts of torture

There are some positive developments regarding the conditions of detention  of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity after the disclosure of the facts of torture, but there is still a lot of work to be done.  this was stated by the representative of the Gur Andrey Usov on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Details 

When asked whether something is changing in the conditions of detention of Ukrainian heroes in Russian captivity after the disclosure of facts about torture, Yusov pointed out that  there are certain positive changes, but there is still a lot of work to be done. 

In general, and for whom it is no secret,  everyone sees the difference - in what condition the Russian invaders who were captured in Ukraine return, and in what condition the Ukrainian Defenders return home .  The difference is noticeable.   but at the same time, global pressure is growing. A very important factor was that the peace summit paid special attention to protecting the rights of our prisoners and the need to return them home.  therefore, we can say that there are some positive developments, but there is still a lot of work to be done. And on establishing violations of the rights of our defenders and bringing those responsible to justice and, of course, on finally returning them home

- said the representative of the Gur. 

According to Usov, Ukraine managed to return 90 defenders from Russian captivity the day before, but  the operation to release the fighters is still ongoing, and new information may be made public in the near future. 

"The operation continues. As a result of this operation, 90 defenders have already been returned, but this is not the latest news and we really expect to report additional information in the near future. The work continues, " Yusov said. 

He noted that there was not a single easy exchange. And he noted the assistance of the United Arab Emirates in the release of 90 Ukrainian prisoners the day before. 

addition 

As previously stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets, Russia does not adhere to the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war and a vivid example of this is the photos and stories of the Ukrainian militarywho were returned from captivity. 

