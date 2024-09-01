Wreckage of Russian Mi-8 helicopter found in Kamchatka: no one on board survived

In the Russian region of Kamchatka, the wreckage of an Mi-8 helicopter that disappeared on August 31 was found. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports .

The helicopter crashed when it hit a hill, the agency said. Its wreckage was found from the air at an altitude of about 900 meters above sea level, approximately in the place where the crew last communicated, - the message says.



It is noted that there were 22 people on board the Mi-8 - three crew members and 19 passengers, all of whom died.

Recall

On August 31, Russia reported the disappearance of a Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka. The helicopter was en route from the Vachkazhets volcano to the village of Nikolayevka. It did not land at the destination at the appointed time and did not get in touch.