Wreckage of Russian Mi-8 helicopter found in Kamchatka: no one on board survived
Kyiv • UNN
The wreckage of the Mi-8 helicopter that went missing on August 31 has been found in the Kamchatka region of Russia. The helicopter crashed into a hill at an altitude of 900 meters, killing all 22 people on board (3 crew members and 19 passengers).
In the Russian region of Kamchatka, the wreckage of an Mi-8 helicopter that disappeared on August 31 was found. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports .
The helicopter crashed when it hit a hill, the agency said. Its wreckage was found from the air at an altitude of about 900 meters above sea level, approximately in the place where the crew last communicated,
It is noted that there were 22 people on board the Mi-8 - three crew members and 19 passengers, all of whom died.
Recall
On August 31, Russia reported the disappearance of a Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka. The helicopter was en route from the Vachkazhets volcano to the village of Nikolayevka. It did not land at the destination at the appointed time and did not get in touch.