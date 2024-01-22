Within a week, 18 traitors from different regions of Ukraine were served suspicion notices

Over the past week, law enforcement officers served notices of suspicion to 18 collaborators from different regions of Ukraine. Also, the charges against a traitorous judge from Crimea were sent to court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past week, one indictment was sent to court against a judge from Crimea who betrayed Ukraine.

Also, 18 defectors were served with a notice of suspicion, including an inspector of the state institution "Probation Center". During the occupation of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, he helped the aggressors establish their power.

In addition, the former commander of the Prydniprovia corvette, who is currently fighting against Ukraine on the side of the occupiers, is also suspected of treason.

In addition, 16 employees of the Mariupol Detention Center who decided to work for the enemy were served suspicion notices in absentia.

The sanction of the articles on treason and collaboration provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 15 years to life imprisonment.

