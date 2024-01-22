ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Within a week, 18 traitors from different regions of Ukraine were served suspicion notices

Within a week, 18 traitors from different regions of Ukraine were served suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19163 views

Last week, Ukrainian law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 18 collaborators and charged a judge from Crimea with treason. Among them are the former commander of the Prydniprovia corvette and 16 employees of the Mariupol Detention Center.

Over the past week, law enforcement officers served notices of suspicion to 18 collaborators from different regions of Ukraine. Also, the charges against a traitorous judge from Crimea were sent to court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past week, one indictment was sent to court against a judge from Crimea who betrayed Ukraine.

Also, 18 defectors were served with a notice of suspicion, including an inspector of the state institution "Probation Center". During the occupation of Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, he helped the aggressors establish their power.

Image

In addition, the former commander of the Prydniprovia corvette, who is currently fighting against Ukraine on the side of the occupiers, is also suspected of treason.

Image

In addition, 16 employees of the Mariupol Detention Center who decided to work for the enemy were served suspicion notices in absentia.

Image

The sanction of the articles on treason and collaboration provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Image

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

