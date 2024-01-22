Law enforcers detain four more Russian agitators: among them, a blogger who justified the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2

Law enforcement officers detained four more pro-Russian propagandists in Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. Among them is a blogger who praised the enemy's Iskander strike on Kharkiv on January 2. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The SBU exposed four more pro-Russian Internet agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine. They glorified Russian air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of our country and discredited the command of the Defense Forces. The defendants called for surrender to the aggressor country and incited hatred among different national communities in Ukraine - the SBU said in a statement.

Details

In Odesa, a local blogger was detained for posting a video on TikTok justifying Russia's air attack on Kharkiv on January 2.

Despite the casualties among the local population, the defendant tried to "whitewash" the war crime of the invaders in front of the 12,000 users of his page. On the same day, this fake was aired on RosTV, from where it was picked up by propaganda information resources, the SBU said.

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a local resident who used her own social media accounts to agitate Ukrainians to "lay down their arms" and not resist the racists.

She also spread fakes about different national communities in Ukraine.

In addition, in Cherkasy region, a local resident was exposed for supporting the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In addition, having a residence permit in Russia, the man glorified the Russian invaders and denied their war crimes in Ukraine.

Also, in Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained the coordinator of the local branch of the pro-Kremlin organization Narodovladstvo. On behalf of the "public association," he published fake news about representatives of local religious communities on social media.

Currently, all the defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under Art. 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The criminal actions of two more propagandists are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Art. 161, the SBU said.

The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.