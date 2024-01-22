Law enforcers detain four more Russian agitators: among them, a blogger who justified the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 83857 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110074 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139618 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137297 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176042 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171556 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282531 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178200 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167196 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106356 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83898 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35857 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58297 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43586 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 83857 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282531 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260607 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43586 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139618 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106616 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106607 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122720 views
Law enforcers detain four more Russian agitators: among them, a blogger who justified the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22947 views

Ukraine's Security Service detained four more pro-Russian propagandists in Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, including a blogger who praised Russia's air strike on Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers detained four more pro-Russian propagandists in Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. Among them is a blogger who praised the enemy's Iskander strike on Kharkiv on January 2. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

The SBU exposed four more pro-Russian Internet agitators operating in different regions of Ukraine. They glorified Russian air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of our country and discredited the command of the Defense Forces. The defendants called for surrender to the aggressor country and incited hatred among different national communities in Ukraine

- the SBU said in a statement.

Details 

In Odesa, a local blogger was detained for posting a video on TikTok justifying Russia's air attack on Kharkiv on January 2.

Despite the casualties among the local population, the defendant tried to "whitewash" the war crime of the invaders in front of the 12,000 users of his page. On the same day, this fake was aired on RosTV, from where it was picked up by propaganda information resources, the SBU said. 

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a local resident who used her own social media accounts to agitate Ukrainians to "lay down their arms" and not resist the racists.

She also spread fakes about different national communities in Ukraine.

In addition, in Cherkasy region, a local resident was exposed for supporting the occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In addition, having a residence permit in Russia, the man glorified the Russian invaders and denied their war crimes in Ukraine. 

Also, in Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained the coordinator of the local branch of the pro-Kremlin organization Narodovladstvo. On behalf of the "public association," he published fake news about representatives of local religious communities on social media. 

Currently, all the defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under Art. 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The criminal actions of two more propagandists are additionally qualified under Part 1 of Art. 161, the SBU said. 

The offenders face up to 8 years in prison. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

