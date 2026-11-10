What is celebrated on November 10 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 10, under the auspices of the UN and UNESCO, the world observes World Science Day for Peace and Development, World Youth Day, and International Accounting Day. According to the church calendar, under the new style, the holy Apostles of the Seventy are commemorated, while under the old style, Saint Great Martyr Paraskeva of the Friday is remembered, UNN writes.

World Science Day for Peace and Development

An official international date of the United Nations, proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference in 2001. The event emphasizes the important role of science in society, the need to engage the general public in discussing scientific issues, and the significance of scientific achievements in ensuring sustainable development and strengthening peace. The day calls on governments, scientific institutions, and civil society to invest in research, promote scientific knowledge among young people, and foster international scientific cooperation.

World Youth Day

Established in 1945 at the World Youth Conference in London, during which the World Federation of Democratic Youth was created. The international observance is intended to draw the global community's attention to issues affecting young people, including access to quality education, employment, combating youth unemployment, supporting social initiatives, and protecting the rights of young people around the world.

International Accounting Day

A global professional observance for specialists in accounting and auditing. The date was chosen to commemorate November 10, 1494, when Luca Pacioli's foundational work "Everything About Arithmetic, Geometry and Proportion" was published in Venice. One of the book's sections, entitled "Treatise on Accounts and Records," contained the first detailed description of the double-entry bookkeeping system, laying the foundations of modern accounting.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy Apostles of the Seventy: Erastus, Olympas, Herodion, Sosipater, Quartus, and Tertius. They were disciples of Saint Paul the Apostle, preached the Gospel in various parts of the Roman Empire, suffered persecution by pagans, and accepted martyrdom during the reign of Emperor Nero.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Great Martyr Paraskeva of Iconium, called Paraskeva of the Friday—a Christian saint who endured brutal torture and was executed for her faith during the persecutions under Emperor Diocletian. On this day, they also remember Saint Job, Abbot of Pochaiv, an outstanding Ukrainian Orthodox ascetic, hermit, founder of a printing house, and builder of the Holy Dormition Pochaiv Lavra.