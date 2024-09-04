“We need your statements and actions right now” - Kuleba urges allies to lift all restrictions on strikes against Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135574 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223482 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166355 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160966 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211954 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112740 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107333 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 95289 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 40525 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 89145 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 58487 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212864 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 58487 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 89145 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158172 views
Actual
“We need your statements and actions right now” - Kuleba urges allies to lift all restrictions on strikes against Russia

“We need your statements and actions right now” - Kuleba urges allies to lift all restrictions on strikes against Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56498 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on allies to lift restrictions on strikes against Russia after the massive attacks on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. He also called for air defense systems to be provided and allowed to be used to protect civilians.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after another massive Russian strike in Ukraine , called on allies to lift all restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, UNN reports. 

"Last night Russia carried out another brutal attack on residential areas of two major cities - Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. There are wounded and killed civilians, including children. Russia used missiles and drones to attack people in their homes as they slept at night. Ordinary homes, schools and hospitals were also hit. In Lviv, a UNESCO protected area, buildings belonging to the cultural heritage were damaged.

I call on all capitals, ministers, international organizations and others to strongly condemn Russia's war crime against civilians. We need your statements and actions right now," Kuleba wrote on social network X. 

He pointed out that in order to put an end to the terror of the Russian Federation, Ukraine's partners must immediately provide the promised air defense systems and ammunition, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and allow long-range strikes against all legitimate military targets in Russia.

The air defense of partners can and should be used to protect civilians in Ukraine. Shooting down pieces of deadly metal in the air is not a country's participation in a war. The simple act of saving lives cannot be considered an escalation. The decision to allow neighboring countries to use air defense systems should finally be made

- Kuleba said. 

The Minister emphasized that Russia understands only one language - the language of force. "We all have to take decisive action, show leadership and be brave to put a just end to Russia's war and terror," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Zelensky reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences04.09.24, 08:59 • 113359 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising