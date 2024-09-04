“We need your statements and actions right now” - Kuleba urges allies to lift all restrictions on strikes against Russia

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after another massive Russian strike in Ukraine , called on allies to lift all restrictions on strikes deep into Russia, UNN reports.

"Last night Russia carried out another brutal attack on residential areas of two major cities - Lviv and Kryvyi Rih. There are wounded and killed civilians, including children. Russia used missiles and drones to attack people in their homes as they slept at night. Ordinary homes, schools and hospitals were also hit. In Lviv, a UNESCO protected area, buildings belonging to the cultural heritage were damaged.

I call on all capitals, ministers, international organizations and others to strongly condemn Russia's war crime against civilians. We need your statements and actions right now," Kuleba wrote on social network X.

He pointed out that in order to put an end to the terror of the Russian Federation, Ukraine's partners must immediately provide the promised air defense systems and ammunition, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and allow long-range strikes against all legitimate military targets in Russia.

The air defense of partners can and should be used to protect civilians in Ukraine. Shooting down pieces of deadly metal in the air is not a country's participation in a war. The simple act of saving lives cannot be considered an escalation. The decision to allow neighboring countries to use air defense systems should finally be made - Kuleba said.

The Minister emphasized that Russia understands only one language - the language of force. "We all have to take decisive action, show leadership and be brave to put a just end to Russia's war and terror," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Zelensky reacted to Russia's night attack and showed the consequences