Usyk gave Joshua a tour of Kyiv and introduced him to national dishes

British boxer Anthony Joshua plans to visit Kyiv at the invitation of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk promised to give Joshua a tour of the Ukrainian capital, UNN reports.

We are going to Kyiv with Anthony Joshua. I am already planning a small tour of the city. I look forward to showing some of my favorite places - Usyk wrote on X, adding a video with Joshua at the airport.

On Instagram, Usyk wrote that he is returning to Ukraine, and "not for nothing."

Tomorrow there will be a professional boxing night "Rising Stars" from Usyk17.promotions. Of course, I cannot miss such an event, even though training is in full swing, and preparation for the May fight is gaining momentum. This is where new names appear and their great journey begins. It will be loud. It will be fiery. And, undoubtedly, unforgettable - Usyk wrote on Instagram.

Later, Usyk announced on his Telegram channel that he had already arrived in Ukraine with Joshua.

Already in Ukraine. Today I gave a small tour to Anthony Joshua, during which I talked about the culture of our country and introduced him to our national dishes - Usyk wrote.

The Ukrainian boxer did not disclose details about the upcoming boxing night, but it is likely that it is a show from Usyk's promotional company Usyk-17 Promotions, which will take place at the Equides Club in the village of Lisnyky, Kyiv region, where, in particular, the IBF Inter-Continental, WBA Continental and WBO International light heavyweight champion Daniel Lapin plans to hold his fight against Latvian boxer Kristaps Bulmeisters.

Recall

British boxer Anthony Joshua plans to return to the ring in the summer after the death of two of his close friends in December. Promoter Eddie Hearn said the boxer would return to training camp in the coming weeks.