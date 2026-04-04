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US destroyed Iranian Shahed-171, created after capture of secret RQ-170 drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8741 views

US forces eliminated an Iranian copy of the RQ-170 Sentinel stealth drone during recent strikes. The aircraft was based on technologies captured in 2011.

US destroyed Iranian Shahed-171, created after capture of secret RQ-170 drone
US RQ-170 Sentinel captured by Iran

During strikes on Iran, the US destroyed a Shahed-171 drone – an Iranian copy of the American RQ-170 Sentinel stealth drone, which Tehran intercepted back in 2011. This is evidenced by footage published by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), as well as an analysis by defense publications. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

This is one of the most famous stories of technological interception in modern warfare. In 2011, Iran claimed to have gained control of an American RQ-170 after losing contact with the aircraft near the Afghan-Iranian border.

Subsequently, it was on the basis of this drone that Tehran created its own Shahed-171 platform.

How Iran obtained the American drone

According to a widespread version, the Iranian side not only jammed communications but also could have used navigation coordinate spoofing to force the drone to land in controlled territory. Later, Iran published footage of the aircraft itself and stated that it would be able to create its own version.

Second US combat aircraft crashes in Persian Gulf area, pilot rescued - Media03.04.26, 22:02 • 10383 views

There is no direct confirmation of Russia's involvement in this operation, but the version of possible assistance from Moscow in electronic warfare has been circulating in defense circles for years. Against the backdrop of close military cooperation between Russia and Iran, this version has returned to discussion after the destruction of the Shahed-171.

Why this story has become relevant again

The Shahed-171 is considered one of Iran's most technologically advanced attempts to replicate American reconnaissance and strike platforms. Although it looks very similar to the RQ-170, experts have doubted for years that Iran was able to reproduce its actual sensors, electronics, and stealth capabilities at the level of the original.

Now this aircraft, which at one time became a symbol of technological triumph for Iran, has itself been destroyed by American strikes. Against the backdrop of the new escalation, this looks not only like a combat episode but also as a symbolic closure of a story that began 15 years ago.

F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran: US special forces rescued one pilot, another is being searched for03.04.26, 20:01 • 7849 views

Stepan Haftko

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