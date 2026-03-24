US delegation inspected destroyed substation - Ukrenergo announced aid amounts

Photo: t.me/Ukrenergo

A delegation of representatives from the US government's Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, during a visit to Ukraine, was shown one of the substations attacked by Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrenergo".

Details

The delegation was led by Senior Political Advisor Shannon Simrell – the Americans were accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko. The main topics of the meeting were the assessment of damage caused to Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Russian attacks, the effectiveness of using high-voltage equipment already provided by donors, and assistance in the further restoration of electricity transmission system facilities in Ukraine.

Ukrenergo noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the United States has provided Ukrenergo with 133 million dollars in aid. This amount includes the cost of equipment already transferred and contracted supplies awaiting shipment.

The US is also one of the largest donors to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, with a total contribution of 71 million dollars.

Since the level of threats due to Russian aggression is not decreasing, the topic of forming an emergency reserve of high-voltage equipment within the entire unified energy system of continental Europe is currently being actively discussed, with the possibility of operational supply to where there will be the greatest need at a particular moment. The United States, as our strategic partner, could join the process of forming such a reserve. - stated Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo".

Recall

On the night of March 24, Russia launched a combined massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions, leaving some residents in 6 regions of Ukraine without electricity.