Up to 28° and rains in some places: weather forecast for today

Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 5, in most of the central and southern regions and in Crimea, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory, there will be no precipitation.

Wind northeast and east, 5-10 m/s, in the southern part during the day, in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Temperatures are 14-19° at night and 23-28° during the day; in the Carpathians, 8-13° at night and 17-22° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region : 14-19° at night, 23-28° during the day; in Kyiv: 17-19° at night, 26-28° during the day.