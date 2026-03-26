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Underfunding of the army and lack of drones - Zelenskyy explained what the blocking of the EU loan threatens Ukraine with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1992 views

The blocking of a 90 billion euro loan threatens the production of long-range UAVs and air defense systems. Ukraine plans to spend these funds on PAC-3 missiles and European weapons.

Underfunding of the army and lack of drones - Zelenskyy explained what the blocking of the EU loan threatens Ukraine with

If the European Union fails to unblock the already agreed loan for Ukraine in the near future, the Ukrainian army will face underfunding. In particular, this will concern the production of long-range drones, interceptor drones, and air defense systems, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Le Monde, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian leader stated that providing a loan to Ukraine is a position that all European Union leaders agreed upon at the end of 2025. He expressed hope that this funding format would be unblocked.

According to Zelenskyy, if the EU cannot do this, Ukraine is counting on an alternative solution that will allow it to receive the necessary funds.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will direct part of these funds to purchase European air defense systems and American PAC-3 missiles.

The head of state emphasized that a delay in such a decision would pose a risk not only to Ukraine but also to all European security.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine expressed confidence that a critical development of events would be avoided, and European partners would be able to resolve this issue.

Recall

The EU is to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros, a significant part of which is to go to ensure the viability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made efforts to block this aid.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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