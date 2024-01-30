ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector: frontline situation

Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector: frontline situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109606 views

More than 70 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day. Meanwhile, Russia hit 10 missiles strikes on civilian infrastructure objects.

There were 70 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy launched 10 missile strikes with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at civilian infrastructure in Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Donetsk region, and Muzykivka, Kherson region. The enemy also carried out 114 air strikes and fired 99 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, 7 enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka and east of Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four occupants' attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bagdanivka and Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Thus, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 16 occupants' attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 8 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled eight attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 8 unsuccessful assault operations.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile troops struck 2 air defense systems, 4 artillery pieces and an enemy electronic warfare station," the General Staff reports. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
