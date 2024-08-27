Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk crossed the border with Moldova and left the country: details of the events - UP

On Saturday, People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, asked for asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, UNN reports.

Details

On August 24, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova through the Palanca checkpoint. According to Ukrayinska Pravda, the MP crossed the border on foot and immediately went to the local police station in Stefan Voda, where he requested temporary asylum. The Ukrainian border database has no record of his official departure from Ukraine.

Dmytruk later arrived at the Chisinau airport, where he was to fly to Rome. Ukrainian law enforcement officials filed a request for his detention, but due to the lack of legal grounds, this was not implemented, and he was able to leave Moldova.

On August 25, the Ukrainian side officially served Dmytruk with a notice of suspicion, which provided grounds for his detention in Moldova if he returns.

Currently, information about Dmytruk's further movements varies. Some sources of Ukrayinska Pravda report that he left Rome for London, while others say that his next destination could be Istanbul.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. As a result, he is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

