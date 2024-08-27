Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk crossed the border with Moldova and left the country: details of the events - UP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129692 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222307 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165769 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160570 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198378 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 109821 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109821 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 106713 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106713 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 91322 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 91322 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 82841 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 52258 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52258 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222307 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222307 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211310 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198378 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 212299 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212299 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 52258 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 52258 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 82841 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82841 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 155055 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155055 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157900 views
Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk crossed the border with Moldova and left the country: details of the events - UP
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 108701 views

Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk crossed the border with Moldova and left the country: details of the events - UP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108701 views

Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, applied for asylum and flew to Rome. The Ukrainian side has served him with a notice of suspicion.

On Saturday, People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, asked for asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, UNN reports.

Details

On August 24, Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova through the Palanca checkpoint. According to Ukrayinska Pravda, the MP crossed the border on foot and immediately went to the local police station in Stefan Voda, where he requested temporary asylum. The Ukrainian border database has no record of his official departure from Ukraine.

Dmytruk later arrived at the Chisinau airport, where he was to fly to Rome. Ukrainian law enforcement officials filed a request for his detention, but due to the lack of legal grounds, this was not implemented, and he was able to leave Moldova.

On August 25, the Ukrainian side officially served Dmytruk with a notice of suspicion, which provided grounds for his detention in Moldova if he returns. 

Currently, information about Dmytruk's further movements varies. Some sources of Ukrayinska Pravda report that he left Rome for London, while others say that his next destination could be Istanbul.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. As a result, he is summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.   

The Rada says Dmytruk's trip abroad was not related to a business trip26.08.24, 17:36 • 28005 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

